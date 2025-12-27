Getty Images Sport
Monterrey reportedly push ahead in talks to land FC Cincinnati’s Luca Orellano
- Getty Images Sport
Rayados reached a principle agreement
Rayados de Monterrey are positioning themselves aggressively ahead of the Clausura 2026, making a strong push to reinforce their squad in the transfer market. The Athletic indicates the club has reached a preliminary agreement with FC Cincinnati for the signing of the Argentine, following the acceptance of Monterrey’s latest offer.
- Getty Images Sport
Tough negotiations
Negotiations had stretched over several rounds, with Cincinnati previously rejecting two proposals that fell short of their expectations. Monterrey’s insistence ultimately paid off, as the MLS side green-lit a deal that aligned with their financial demands. With only final details pending, Orellano is expected to make the trip to Monterrey soon to complete the move and join the team for preseason preparations.
- Getty Images Sport
Dominant in MLS
Speed and one-on-one ability were identified as key needs by the coaching staff, and Orellano checks both boxes. Developed at Vélez Sarsfield, the 25-year-old winger has built a diverse career path, gaining experience in Argentina, Brazil, and Major League Soccer. Prior to his MLS stint, he featured for Vasco da Gama, further rounding out his attacking skill set.
Orellano had a breakout 10-goal, seven-assist season in his inaugural campaign with Cincinnati and added two goals and five assists in 2025.
- Getty Images Sport
Unique skillset
His capacity to beat defenders off the dribble, generate space in wide areas, and impact the final third made him one of the club’s most dynamic offensive options. If the deal is finalized, he will add that threat to an ambitious Monterrey side.
Advertisement