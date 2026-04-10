AFP
Monaco captain backs 'incredible' Paul Pogba to play 'important' role in final stretch of season as ex-Man Utd star finally nears full fitness
Zakaria hails Pogba's 'incredible' influence
The Monaco skipper has been quick to highlight the impact Pogba can have as the club enters the final weeks of the campaign. Despite a frustrating season that has seen the Frenchman limited to the sidelines for long periods, his teammates remain fully aware of the quality he brings to the dressing room and the pitch.
"Paul, I think it's a bit of a complicated season for him. Between injuries and bad results, it hasn't always been easy. He's definitely going to be important at the end of the season, in these last few matches, to give that extra something and try to go as far as possible. He's an incredible player, we all know that, and he's exceptional person too," Zakaria said of his teammate per RMC Sport.
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Back to full fitness after injury hell
The 33-year-old’s journey in the principality has been a struggle of stop-start fitness. After arriving as a free agent, he has managed just 30 minutes of action across three substitute appearances this term, with his last appearance coming on December 5. However, manager Sebastien Pocognoli confirmed that the midfielder has been training continuously with the group since the international break.
Pogba was included in the matchday squad for the recent 2-1 victory over Marseille, and while he did not get on the pitch, he was seen heavily involved from the dugout. Pocognoli noted the positive process, stating: "He's here every day at training and continues to improve. I hope he'll be useful to us on the field. W have to wait for the right moment. But in any case, he's had another very good week of training, he's progressing in all areas, so that's very positive."
A reminder of the Pogba's magic
While his competitive minutes have been few and far between, Pogba recently proved that his technical ability remains world-class. During a mid-season friendly against Brentford at La Turbie, he scored a thunderous right-footed shot from the edge of the area to open the scoring. It was his first goal in Monaco colours and served as a major psychological boost.
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Playing for his Monaco future
While Pogba is under contract until 2027, the club’s hierarchy has been clear that his long-term future depends on his ability to stay fit and perform. Director Thiago Scuro previously teased that the two parties would sit down this summer to evaluate the situation, making this final month of the season a critical audition for the midfielder.
Scuro explained: "There are two possibilities: either it works, he will return to the pitch and he will have an impact on the team, or it doesn't work and, of course, the two parties can sit around the table next summer to have a new discussion." With games against the likes of Paris FC and Auxerre on the horizon, the stage is set for a trademark Pogba resurgence.