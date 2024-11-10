Mohamed Salah ties incredible Wayne Rooney record with goal and assist in Liverpool's win against Aston Villa

Getty ImagesRichard MillsMohamed Salah ties incredible Wayne Rooney record with goal and assist in Liverpool's win against Aston VillaM. SalahLiverpoolW. RooneyAston VillaPremier LeagueLiverpool vs Aston VillaMohamed Salah equalled a Wayne Rooney Premier League record during Liverpool's 2-0 win over Aston Villa.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLiverpool beat Aston Villa 2-0Egyptian scores and bags assistWinger equals Rooney recordFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below