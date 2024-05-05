Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2023-24Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Mohamed Salah sets insane new Premier League record as Liverpool talisman finally returns to form in thrilling clash with Tottenham

Mohamed SalahLiverpoolLiverpool vs TottenhamTottenhamPremier League

Mohamed Salah scripted a new Premier League record on Sunday as Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur in a thrilling encounter.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Salah made history in the Premier League
  • Contributed with a goal and assist in the Reds' win over Spurs
  • Liverpool sit third in table
Article continues below

Editors' Picks