Mohamed Salah scores his first hat-trick for Trabzonspor as they thrash Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig

Salah opened the scoring for Trabzonspor in the fourth minute of the match on Saturday, finishing brilliantly after a solo run from midfield. He then doubled the lead in the 43rd minute just before the half-time break. Salah was not finished there, completing his hat-trick in the 80th minute and providing an assist to cap off a remarkable 4-0 win.

According to Opta, Salah has now become the first foreign player to score in his first three home matches for Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super Lig since the 2000-01 season.