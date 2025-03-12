Mohamed Salah salary: How much does Liverpool star earn per week and annually in the Premier League?

Everything you need to know about Mohamed Salah's wages at Liverpool

Liverpool have been in blazing form in 2024-25 and a big share of that success comes down to the performances of Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian forward has been unstoppable leading the attack for Arne Slot's side and the Ballon d'Or shouts continue to grow stronger every passing matchday.

Despite his current heroics for the team, Salah is yet to sign a contract renewal for the Reds, but even under his current terms, Salah is the highest-paid player in the squad.

Just how much does the prolific attacker earn playing for the Reds, though?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross