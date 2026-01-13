Mane, for his part, always insisted that too much was made of his rivalry with Salah, echoing the Egyptian's claim that it never negatively affected Liverpool, and even argued that such an intense level of competition can actually be a good thing for a team.

"I'm someone who is quiet, but I'm friendly with everybody," Mane said on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast. "I think Mo is also a very nice guy. I think though, on the pitch, you saw – sometimes he would pass to me, sometimes he wouldn’t pass to me; sometimes he would pass to me, sometimes he wouldn’t pass to me. Only Bobby (Firmino) was there to share the ball.

"And I still remember [the game against Burnley] when I was really, really angry because he didn’t pass to me when he should have. I was really angry after the game. The next day he came up to me. He wanted to talk to me, but he didn't know how to say it. He still thought I was angry at him because we hadn't seen each other [the night before], we just went home.

"He said, 'Can we talk?' I said, 'OK, no problem, we go'. And he said, 'You think I didn’t want to pass to you? I didn't score. Bobby scored. But even when I got the ball, I didn’t see you. I just got the ball and I wanted to shoot. But I have nothing against you. And honestly, if I can pass to you and if I see you, I will.' I said, 'No, don't worry. It passed, it passed. I was angry because I think you can pass to me more with your quality.'

"I think since that day we became even closer. And sometimes it happens. For me, it wasn't personal. He just wants to score, score, score. And then I said to him: 'Mo, I can help you a lot because I know you want to be a top scorer. I can help you because I don't have this problem. I'll help you more.'"