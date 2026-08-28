Anadolu Agency
Nightmare for Mohamed Salah! Liverpool icon hooked as Trabzonspor manager QUITS following embarrassing Europa League exit
European heartbreak for Turkish giants
Mo Salah's continental aspirations with Trabzonspor were brutally dismantled in Hungary as Ferencvaros cruised to a commanding 4-0 second-leg victory. Trailing by a single goal from the home fixture, the Turkish side fell further behind early on when Republic of Ireland winger Callum O'Dowda headed the hosts into the lead.
Any hopes of a second-half revival quickly evaporated. Trabzonspor imploded after the interval, conceding twice more and receiving a red card within a chaotic five-minute spell. Salah, making only his third start since arriving on a free transfer, was powerless to stop the collapse and was substituted in the 64th minute.
- Getty Images Sport
Tekke walks away on live TV
The comprehensive defeat proved to be the final straw for Tekke, who sensationally quit his post during a post-match television interview. The 48-year-old took full responsibility for the heavy European exit, bringing his 18-month tenure to an abrupt and emotional end.
"I am resigning from a very honourable position," Tekke announced live on air. "Today's defeat is unacceptable. Misfortunes and bad luck are all acceptable, but I cannot accept this. I cannot sleep with this feeling. May everyone forgive me. We did our best."
The outgoing boss pinpointed the second-half sending-off as the catalyst for their unravelling, before insisting he had to hold himself accountable. "We had a very sad night. Of course, the reason is me and my team," he added. "It was a sad night for both our country and our club.
"Until the red card, it seemed like a match that would go well. As a result, we couldn't qualify for the Europa League. For 18 months, day and night, my team and I have been thinking about how we can do better.
"The team will be much, much better, that's for sure. I won't elaborate further. Nobody knows. As of now, I am resigning from my position after 18 months. I think I have the right to punish myself in this way."
A star-studded squad falls short
Trabzonspor had heavily invested in experienced European talent to navigate this exact type of fixture. The 34-year-old Salah was drafted in specifically to provide continental pedigree, starting alongside a core of former Premier League names.
Manchester United loanee Andre Onana lined up in goal, while former Manchester City defender Stefan Savic and ex-Southampton striker Paul Onuachu were also named in the starting XI. Despite boasting such a high-profile spine, the Turkish heavyweights were entirely outclassed by their Hungarian opposition.
- AFP
A crucial domestic reset
With their European campaign over before the tournament proper begins, Trabzonspor must quickly dust themselves down and focus on domestic duties without a permanent manager. They face a trip to Amed Sportif in the Turkish Super Lig on Monday.
Salah will look to replicate his recent league form in that domestic clash. The former Liverpool forward opened his account for his new employers on Sunday, netting a brace in a 2-1 victory over Istanbul Basaksehir, and will be heavily relied upon to steady the ship amidst the managerial turmoil.
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