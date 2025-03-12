Mohamed Salah GFXGetty Images/Goal
Soham Mukherjee

VIDEO: Mohamed Salah, that is brutal! Liverpool talisman caught on camera snubbing devastated Darwin Nunez after struggling striker's crucial Champions League penalty miss against PSG

Mohamed Salah snubbed a devastated Darwin Nunez after the Liverpool striker's crucial Champions League penalty miss against Paris Saint-Germain.

  • Liverpool crashed out of UCL after penalty shootout loss
  • Nunez and Jones saw their efforts saved
  • Salah gave cold shoulder to Uruguayan striker
