Goal.com
Live
Everton v Liverpool - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Moataz Bellah El Hadedy

Mohamed Salah told his only options are ‘Saudi, MLS or Italy’ as no Premier League club will want ‘past his best’ Liverpool legend

Transfers
Liverpool
Premier League
M. Salah
Major League Soccer
Serie A
Saudi Pro League

Mohamed Salah has been warned that his options for a summer transfer are becoming increasingly limited as his legendary stint at Liverpool draws to a close. Despite his status as one of the Premier League's greatest-ever attackers, former Reds midfielder Didi Hamann believes the Egyptian is now "past his best" and unlikely to find another top-tier English suitor.

  • Salah no longer good enough for Premier League

    Former Liverpool star Didi Hamann has offered a blunt assessment of Salah’s current standing in the game. Speaking to BetKing, Hamann suggested that the forward's recent output from open play indicates a decline that will scare off other major English clubs.

    “I’m not sure in the Premier League whether there are any takers,” Hamann said. “I think it’s no secret that he’s past his best. If you look at the last 18 months, he’s only scored a handful of goals from open play since the Christmas before last. So I’d be surprised if there are any takers in the Premier League. I think Saudi, MLS, or maybe Italy are the most likely destinations.”

    • Advertisement
  • Everton v Liverpool - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Limited options across Europe’s big leagues

    While Salah remains a global superstar, the financial requirements to secure his signature may narrow the field significantly. Hamann dismissed the idea of the Egyptian venturing into the Bundesliga or joining any of the Spanish giants, citing both financial and tactical reasons for his projected move away from the continent's elite.

    The German pundit explained: “He’s been in Italy. In Italy, you know, they like an older and experienced player, so I can see him ending up there. I can’t see him at any of the top clubs in Spain. I can’t really see him in Germany because they won’t be able to pay the wages.”

  • A frustrating season for Salah

    Despite the criticism, Salah remains focused on finishing his Liverpool career on a high. The forward recently expressed frustration over feeling he had to constantly prove himself, a sentiment that Hamann believes is the wrong approach for a player at his level. “A player like him always wants to prove that he’s the best. That’s why I was surprised at some of his comments where he said, ‘Oh, I’ve done so much for the club; why should I prove my worth every single day?’ No, you have to because it’s not what he’s done in the past; it’s what he’ll do now and in the future,” Hamann added.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-CRYSTAL PALACEAFP

    The end of an era at Anfield

    Salah is set to leave Liverpool this summer after a trophy-laden nine-year spell that has seen him become a modern-day icon at Anfield. Since arriving from Roma, the forward has racked up an incredible 257 goals in 435 appearances, playing a pivotal role in the club's Champions League success in 2019 and their two Premier League titles in that period.

    However, with his departure now confirmed, questions are swirling regarding where the 33-year-old will play his football next season. Salah has scored 12 goals in 39 appearances this season; a disappointing collective campaign for Liverpool and a perceived dip in individual performance have led some to suggest that his time at the very top of European football may be reaching its natural conclusion.

Premier League
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV