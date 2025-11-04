Mohamed Salah gets the nod over Jude Bellingham while Vinicius Jr beats Luis Diaz as ex-Liverpool star Roberto Firmino picks his favourites

Former Liverpool forward and Brazilian international Firmino has shared his picks between some of the world’s top footballers, siding with Salah and Vini when asked to choose between the duos Salah-Bellingham and Diazi-Vinicius. Speaking to MARCA, the Brazilian, who currently plays for Al Saddi in the Qatar Stars League, didn’t hesitate when asked to compare two of his former Premier League peers.

When asked who he would choose between Diaz and Vini Jr., Firmino responded: “It’s very difficult to choose so simply. But... Vini!” He also showed loyalty to his former teammate when asked to pick between Bellingham and Salah, replying: “Mo Salah.”

Firmino’s choices come ahead of the high-powered Champions League showdown between his former club Liverpool and Madrid, a fixture he described as “one of the best matches you can find in world football.” The Brazilian made it clear that his heart remains with the Reds, “as a Liverpool fan, I hope the Reds win.”