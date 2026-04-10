Mohamed Salah sends emotional message to Andy Robertson after Liverpool team-mate's exit announcement

Taking to social media to share his feelings, Salah posted a collection of images showcasing the duo's long-standing partnership on Merseyside. The Egyptian forward struggled to find the right words for a departure that marks the end of an era for the Reds, highlighting the deep personal bond they have formed since both arrived at the club in the summer of 2017.

He wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) @MoSalah: "With these pictures showing the bond we shared, I almost felt I could get away with saying nothing about you leaving. It’s been an honour to be your teammate and your friend. You’ve won it all and you leave as a legend. I’m sure we will meet again."

The message comes after Robertson had led the dressing room tributes to Salah following the forward's own exit announcement, reflecting a mutual respect between two Anfield greats.