Mohamed Salah breakdown no reason for Inter to celebrate as Christian Chivu warns players of Liverpool's 'intensity' despite struggles under Arne Slot

The build-up to the match has been overshadowed by the explosive breakdown in relations between Salah and manager Slot. With the Egyptian forward publicly questioning the Dutchman's tactics and his goal return drying up, many in Italy view this as the perfect time to face the Reds. Chivu, however, refuses to be drawn into the soap opera. When pressed on whether Salah’s unhappiness gives Inter an edge, the Romanian coach was dismissive, insisting that Liverpool's threat extends far beyond one individual.

"Momo is important on a world-class level, but these are not problems that concern us. It’s not my concern," Chivu stated bluntly. "I know that they have players who can replace him, and that Liverpool will therefore maintain a high level as they always have done throughout their history." He doubled down on the need for collective focus, warning that focusing too much on Salah's drama could leave them exposed to other threats "We’re talking about teams, not individuals. That is why we have to worry about what the group does, not about individuals. They have a lot of quality."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!