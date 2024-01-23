Mohamed Salah's AFCON is officially over! Liverpool star suffered 'proper hamstring tear' on Egypt duty as Pep Lijnders confirms lengthy recovery timeframe

Mohamed Salah's AFCON is officially over! Liverpool star suffered 'proper hamstring tear' on Egypt duty as Pep Lijnders confirms lengthy recovery timeframeSoham MukherjeeGettyLiverpoolAfrica Cup of NationsEgyptPremier LeagueMohamed Salah's AFCON campaign with Egypt is officially over as the Liverpool star has suffered a "proper hamstring tear".Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowForward damaged his hamstring on AFCON duty against GhanaScans have revealed a tear in his hamstringExpected to return within three to four weeks