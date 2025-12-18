MLS SuperDraft 2026: Kwaku Agyabeng, Richie Aman and the top talents to watch

The MLS SuperDraft is changing. What used to be the sole source of talent in America's top flight is now a smaller part of the ecosystem. Yet, there remain excellent players to be found here, as long as teams use their picks right. And the best guys available this year have plenty of talent about them. This is a remarkably young class, heavy on versatile midfielders who will look to make an impact from day one.

That archetype makes sense. There are so many games in professional soccer these days that teams simply need legs. Any quality is a bonus. It is a good thing, then, that the best of the best have plenty of soccer about them, too. Some may take some time to get involved. Others might be handy from day one.

Plenty of teams will be after some help. D.C. United have the first overall pick, but there are rosters to flesh out throughout the league. And the fact that the Union sent eight MLS picks to Colorado last year suggests that there's still some value to be found.

GOAL takes a look at five of the top prospects in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft.