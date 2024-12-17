The FOX Sports analyst joins Mic'd Up to discuss changes needed for MLS, Pulisic's' game, Mauricio Pochettino and the USMNT

One thing Stu Holden does exceptionally well is break down complex soccer narratives with ease, both on and off the pitch. Whether he's explaining a new MLS rule or dissecting a controversial U.S. call during the 2022 World Cup, the Fox Sports analyst makes it feel effortless.

That comfort has elevated the former U.S. men’s national team midfielder to the upper echelon of soccer broadcasting. From early stints with NBC Sports to becoming Fox Sports' lead match analyst, Holden’s rise has been defined by an ability many athletes avoid: engaging with the media.

“I was always the teammate, the guy on the team, that would stand up in front of the media, win or lose. I liked being on camera,” Holden told GOAL, before jokingly adding, “There’s obviously a vanity element there.”

Article continues below

Holden’s willingness to face tough questions as a player gave him valuable reps and visibility, skills that would prove pivotal when injuries derailed his promising career. A playmaking midfielder who thrived in physical duels, Holden stood out in the Premier League, helping Bolton Wanderers to a stunning seventh-place finish and winning the club’s Player of the Year award in 2011.

But that standout campaign was cut short after a brutal tackle from Jonny Evans required 26 stitches. The physical toll mounted, culminating in a devastating ACL tear during the 2013 Gold Cup final - a bittersweet 1-0 U.S. win over Panama. Moments after celebrating on crutches, Holden faced a surprising question from legendary broadcaster Shaw Brown:

“Hey, have you thought about TV?”

Holden, raw with emotion, replied, “I just tore my ACL 30 minutes ago. Like, what are we doing here?”

Still, he ultimately gave it a shot, viewing broadcasting as a healthy distraction during rehab. As his return to the pitch faced setback after setback, Holden leaned deeper into his second act, saying he began "finding a confidence in myself. It was just kind of like dipping my toe in, and then once I really went all in, I had a different mentality of, like, 'I want to be the best at this.' "

Holden has since built one of soccer's strongest on-air partnerships alongside John Strong, calling more than 300 matches together since 2014 - more than any other English-language duo. His most recent assignment? The 2024 MLS Cup, a thrilling LA Galaxy victory over coastal rivals New York Red Bulls.

As North American soccer surges toward the 2026 World Cup - Holden will be part of the broadcast - the landscape feels more promising than ever. MLS continues to grow in quality, and Mauricio Pochettino now leads the USMNT. But challenges remain, from the push in MLS for a bigger domestic footprint to lingering questions about the U.S. roster.

Holden addressed all of this and more in the latest edition of Mic’d Up, a recurring feature in which GOAL US taps into the perspective of broadcasters, analysts and other pundits on the state of soccer in the U.S. and abroad.

NOTE: This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.