MLS roundup: Lionel Messi returns but can’t rescue Inter Miami as Robert Lewandowski scores twice on Chicago Fire home debut

Lionel Messi’s return commanded the spotlight, but Saturday’s most consequential MLS matchup took place out West.
Inter Miami kept their cards close to their chest over Messi’s availability. After returning to training midweek, he was named among the substitutes Saturday. When he entered in the 52nd minute with Miami leading 2-1, the stage appeared set for a familiar flourish. The reality was rather different.
Elsewhere, in perhaps the more decisive matchup, the most complete teams in the West, LAFC and Vancouver, showed why they are level on points. And then, there was a reminder from Chicago that getting rid of Hugo Cuypers might not have been the worst decision, after all. GOAL takes a look at some of the biggest storylines from MLS's Saturday night slate...