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MLS rival of Lionel Messi explains why he laughed in the face of Argentine GOAT during on-field confrontation that was never going to end in a ‘fight’
Idols become rivals
The 2025 Leagues Cup Final encounter between Sounders and Inter Miami provided a unique challenge for Vargas, who grew up emulating the legendary Barcelona quartet of Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets. During a standout performance that saw the Sounders secure a dominant 3-0 victory, the Alaska-born midfielder found himself at the centre of an escalating dispute with several Miami stars. A viral moment captured Vargas laughing and placing an arm around a frustrated Messi, sparking widespread speculation regarding the nature of their heated exchange.
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Disbelief in the heat of battle
Reflecting on the match, Vargas insisted that while he admired the veteran stars, his competitive nature took precedence once the game began. Speaking to ESPN, he said: "It was never my intention to provoke them or make them angry. But obviously, given how things unfolded and how I played, perhaps they did get provoked. But for me, the goal was for the team to win - [Messi, Busquets, Suarez and Alba] taught me that."
Laughter in the face of a legend
Vargas explained that his reaction to Messi’s anger was driven by the surreal nature of the situation rather than malice. He elaborated: "I think if it had been someone else, maybe I would have gotten hooked, but because it's Messi, I laughed because the truth is what was going through my head is: 'You are Messi, you are the best of all time in the world, you're getting frustrated by me?' ... It made me laugh, honestly.
"And I tried not to get hooked, but for me it was never a moment where I was going to fight with him. My reaction was always, 'Why did you get hooked on me? Why me? You can do whatever you want on the field. I'm nobody compared to you.' So, that's why I laughed, and maybe he saw it in a different way.
"Maybe he thought I was making fun of him for laughing, but that wasn't the case. The truth is, it was a moment where I didn't know how to respond. For me, it was a very special moment, but I knew I had to do my job and play well."
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European journey begins
Since that high-profile meeting, Vargas has departed Major League Soccer to test himself at the highest level after joining Atletico Madrid earlier this year. The youngster’s move to the Metropolitano follows a successful five-season stint in Seattle, where he secured two trophies and established himself as a top-tier prospect. He now faces the formidable task of breaking into Diego Simeone’s disciplined midfield, an environment where his newfound maturity and experience against elite opposition will be vital.