MLS Rewind: Inter Miami struggle past Atlanta United, New York Red Bulls stun Columbus Crew, El Trafico destiny for Western Conference Final?

Lionel Messi's playoff debut rightfully got a lot of attention, but several other MLS teams made statements

The Game 1s of the First Round of the MLS Playoffs are in the books, and they certainly didn't disappoint.

Inter Miami sealed a dramatic win over play-in side Atlanta United FC, one in which the biggest highlights didn't come from Lionel Messi or Luis Suarez - but rather Jordi Alba and former U.S. international Brad Guzan turning back the clock with nine saves in Miami's 2-1 win. The match also delivered big time for the league, as the Oct. 25 stream was the most widely viewed sporting event ever presented by Apple, according to the platform.

Beyond Messi's playoff debut, other teams made strong statements: LA Galaxy dominated an injury-hit Colorado Rapids, Orlando City SC proved their status as a top contender by defeating Charlotte FC, and LAFC handled Vancouver, despite a late push from the visitors. Then it was all capped off by the New York Red Bulls putting aside a mostly disappointing campaign and stunning the Crew in Columbus.

Here are the key takeaways from Game 1s in the playoffs.