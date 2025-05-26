Who's hot, who's not? GOAL ranks all 30 teams across Major League Soccer

The stars came out on Matchday 15, with goals galore.

Seven matches saw at least one team score three goals, while Atlanta United stole the show as the highest scorers of the weekend with a brilliant 4-2 win over FC Cincinnati on Sunday. Only three matches resulted in clean sheets, with scoring prowess taking center-stage across the Matchday.

Charlotte FC secured one of the best results of the weekend, stunning the Columbus Crew 3-2, while San Diego FC secured a last-ditch victory over the LA Galaxy courtesy of a Chucky Lozano winner.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, scored a goal of the year contender with a sublime free kick - but it wasn't enough as Inter Miami just barely earned a point in a 3-3 draw with the Philadelphia Union. Then, in a battle of USMNT CONCACAF Gold Cup training camp roster call-ups, Brian White and the Vancouver Whitecaps defeated Diego Luna's Real Salt Lake in a five-goal thriller.

Let's get into it.

Who's leading the pack, and who's falling short of expectations? GOAL presents the latest 2025 MLS Power Rankings.

Note: Previous rankings were released on May 19.