MLS players reportedly reach agreement with league on Club World Cup prize money

GettyTom HindleMLS players reportedly reach agreement with league on Club World Cup prize moneyInter Miami CFLos Angeles FCSeattle Sounders FCFIFA Club World CupMajor League SoccerThe MLSPA have reportedly agreed a deal to take a significant chunk of the CWC payout, ending months of tension with the leagueMLSPA, MLS agree on compensation cut for CWC moneyEnds months of negotiations between players and leagueParticipating players will get 30 percent of all prize money, without cap on earnings