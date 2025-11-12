Getty Images Sport
MLS owners reportedly set to vote on fall-spring calendar switch and a move to a single-table format
MLS to reportedly align with global soccer calendar
MLS is considering major structural changes, with the league’s owners set to vote on a possible shift to a fall-spring calendar and a single-table competition format, according to The Athletic. The league has been exploring a move from its current winter-to-fall schedule to one that aligns with most European leagues. Under the proposed model, the MLS regular season would begin in mid-to-late July or August and run through April, with playoffs held in May.
The plan includes a winter break in December and January and a summer break in June and July to account for weather and scheduling. The calendar adjustment has also been discussed in the context of transfer activity, with some league figures noting potential logistical advantages.
“I think the price you pay in a different transfer window - it's a lot more challenging in the winter, where it doesn't align with the European calendar,” FC Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan said in January. “If those align, it becomes easier in the recruitment process and how you can go about getting top players without overextending [in transfer fees].”
A potential single-table format
Alongside the calendar change, the report indicates MLS owners are anticipated to approve a new competition format that replaces the current two-conference system with a single league table incorporating five geographically based divisions. Teams would play home-and-away matches against divisional rivals, with divisions operating as secondary competitions that guarantee playoff spots for division winners.
The regular season would consist of 34 games, with teams facing divisional opponents twice and the remaining league teams once, either home or away.
Transition requires careful planning amid logistical challenges
According to multiple reports, the league recognizes the complexity of implementing such a seismic change, especially given the geographic spread of its 30 clubs across multiple time zones and climates. Facilities in northern markets will need adjustments to handle winter conditions, though the growth of teams in warmer regions mitigates some concerns. The league is also mindful of the need to coordinate with sponsors, broadcasters, and season ticket holders to ensure a smooth transition.
Sports Business Journal reported it remains undecided whether MLS would debut a European-style calendar in 2027-28 or 2028-29. While many clubs are pushing for the earliest possible rollout, the outlet noted that some cold-weather teams want additional time to upgrade facilities. Several would need to build or expand indoor training spaces to operate through the winter months.
MLSPA's involvement
According to SBJ, discussions with the MLS Players Association are also expected to influence the timing of any calendar shift. The league’s current collective bargaining agreement with the MLSPA runs until January 2028, and the union would need to approve the change. It is not yet clear whether that approval could come under the existing deal or would be addressed in the next round of negotiations. The MLSPA declined SBJ's request for comment on the proposal.
Separate from those talks, SBJ also reported MLS is preparing to stage a 14-match “sprint season” during the transition year, bridging the final full campaign under the current format and the first under the new one. That shortened season would take place roughly from February to May.
