Brandon Aubrey: How former MLS Draft pick became the NFL's most lethal kicker with the Dallas Cowboys

The ex-soccer player has emerged as a star in the NFL and could be a difference-maker for the league's most discussed team

For several years now, Harry Kane has flirted with the idea of swapping football for football. The Bayern Munich star has said many times that, someday, just maybe, he could see himself kicking in the National Football League. What a wild turn of events that would be: seeing one of the best strikers of a generation lining up on Sundays to ply his craft in a whole new world.

Kane, though, wouldn't be the first to make that transition and, if he were to make the move, he almost certainly wouldn't be the best. Brandon Aubrey is already living that dream, having gone from MLS Draft pick to arguably the best kicker in the NFL.

Seven years to the day after being taken by Toronto FC in the MLS Draft, Aubrey finds himself starring in a different sport. His skill with his feet never led him to superstardom in soccer, but that trusty right foot ultimately led him further than he could have believed.

The Dallas Cowboys, the NFL's most famous team, will begin their push toward the Super Bowl on Sunday, and the former soccer player may be their best weapon in their pursuit of long-awaited glory.

