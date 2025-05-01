'There's a space to be curious' - MLS Next is reimagining youth soccer development by removing wins and losses

American soccer has eliminated scorelines at some youth levels as it looks to improve its footprint on a global scale

In Germany, they don't even use goals. Go to a youth game for an elite academy - Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen - and you will see U-13s and U-14s running around, keeping the ball, but with nowhere to kick it into.

In England, they don't even use a conventional pitch at all. Watch Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, and you will find early teens gaining "points" by successfully completing passes from one box to another. In Belgium, there are fewer players on the pitch.

These are tweaks to traditional soccer, ways of innovating to adjust the youth game, and taking advantage of the footballing brain when it is at its most malleable. In short, youth soccer is changing. The idea of 11v11 is dying, especially at younger ages. The focus, now, is on finding the spaces in between, maximizing talent, and developing creative advantages wherever you can.

Article continues below

READ MORE: What is Taka? Explaining MLS NEXT's state-of-the-art Quality of Play technology

The United States is aware of this. And MLS is working on a solution. Theirs seems radical. Working with a stats-based platform, they have eliminated wins, losses, and draws. Scores, at least in the traditional sense, are irrelevant. Standings aren't based on scorelines or results. Instead, they have partnered with TAKA, a highlights and analysis platform that judges "quality of play" to determine a winner in any given contest. And while it represents a significant shift from traditional values of winning a football match, stakeholders insist that it's the perfect way for the U.S. to develop its next generation of talent.

"What we've identified is: let's give them the entire season to develop. So don't worry about the wins and the losses. Don't worry about the standings. Figure out as a coach, how do you want your team to play?" Luis Robles, Technical Director of MLS Next told GOAL.