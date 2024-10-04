MLS Newcomer of the Year: Inter Miami's Luis Suarez, LA Galaxy's Gabriel Pec are the clear frontrunners

GOAL looks at which new arrivals have had the biggest impact, and are frontrunners for MLS Newcomer of the Year

Numerous newcomers have factored into the success of playoff contenders and teams across MLS this season.

In 2023, it was Atlanta United's superstar striker Giorgis Giakoumakis who beat out Lionel Messi for the MLS Newcomer Of The Year award, and in 2022, it was the Five Stripes' star Thiago Almada - both of whom were sold this past summer.

Now, the 2024 MLS season is nearing conclusion, with Decision Day on Oct. 19 looming. Matchday 36 is also in the books, and as the playoff field starts to take shape, teams are starting to prepare for the postseason. With that in mind, who has been the breakout arrival of 2024?

From Luis Suarez with Inter Miami to Petar Musa with FC Dallas to Gabriel Pec with LA Galaxy, GOAL takes a look at which new arrivals have had the biggest impact are the frontrunners for MLS Newcomer of the Year for 2024.