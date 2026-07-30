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Tom Hindle

MLS All-Star ratings vs. Liga MX All-Stars: Son Heung-Min delivers the goods, Evander grabs his goal, but shaky defending almost costs hosts in 4-3 win

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Son Heung-Min scored twice, and the MLS All-Stars overcame some rocky defending to beat the Liga MX All-Stars 4-3 in a chaotic back-and-forth contest. The LAFC man was dominant in his 35 minutes of action, but Dean Smith's side struggled as they rotated and required some late heroics in defense to see off a Liga MX outfit that improved as the game wore on.

Liga MX asserted control on things early and were good value for the opening goal. It was a cheap one, though, with Tigres' Juan Brunetta's free-kick all too easily finding Luis Gabriel Rey, who headed past a helpless Matt Freese. MLS woke up soon after, though. Chicago's Philip Zinckernagel peppered the goal. Carles Gil had some bright moments.

Son brought his side back into it. He bagged the equalizer after 20 minutes with a classic cut inside and finish. The LAFC star was at it again three minutes later, guiding Gil's lofted cut-back into the bottom corner. Zinckernagel made it three shortly before halftime with a tidy finish - and MLS really should have made it comfortable from there.

However, it wasn't quite so simple. The introduction of veteran striker Salomon Rondon gave Liga MX a more recognizable focal point in the second half. And they dominated proceedings. The Venezuelan made it 3-2 after 55 minutes. And they really should have had a few more. Some heroic late defending - after some concerning collapses - saw MLS hold on. A crucial fourth from Evander on the hour mark gave MLS the breathing room they needed. Jose Paradela's late third, in second half stoppage time, was little more than a consolation as the MLS All-Stars held on.

This had a bit of bite, plenty of goals, and just enough star power to show why an All-Star Game certainly has its place in Major League Soccer. And that is the best compliment that can be paid.

GOAL rates MLS All-Stars from Bank of America Stadium...

  • Tim ReamGetty

    Goalkeeper & Defense

    Matt Freese (6/10):

    Beaten far too easily on Liga MX's opener. Didn't really have much to do otherwise.

    Anthony Markanich (6/10):

    A decent shift. Made some valuable forays forward.

    Tim Ream (7/10):

    Calm as you like at the back. Pinged a few nice passes. Cannot be blamed for the goal.

    Lucas Herrington (7/10):

    Part of a charming old-young duo with Ream. Could have marked his man more effectively on Liga MX's opener.

    Steven Moreira (6/10):

    Tidy, composed, kept the ball moving.

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  • Hany MukhtarGetty

    Midfield

    Yannick Bright (6/10):

    Handed a pretty much impossible job by having to clean up for a midfield that was heavily-focused on attack. Made a couple of tidy interventions.

    Carles Gil (8/10):

    A lively 30 minutes. Put a couple of shots on goal and set up Son's second. Class for the Revolution, and the same again here.

    Hany Mukhtar (6/10):

    A bit too occupied with some of the requisite defensive work, in truth. Had a few nice moments in attack.

  • Son Heung MinGetty

    Attack

    Son Heung-Min (8/10):

    Was a bit loose at first, but then took both of his goals immensely well. Shame he didn't play more than 35 minutes.

    Julian Hall (7/10):

    Provided some valuable link-up play, and was unlucky not to come away with a goal or assist.

    Philip Zinckernagel (7/10):

    Did well despite being deployed in an unfamiliar role. Took his goal well.

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  • Anders Dreyer Getty

    Subs & Manager

    Sam Surridge (7/10):

    A tireless 40 minutes or so. Ran the channels and linked play, but nothing quite came off for him. Grabbed an assist, though.

    Andy Najar (7/10):

    A diligent shift at full-back. Ran his socks off. MLS were better with him in the side.

    Guilherme (6/10):

    A bit loose in attack. Made the wrong choice once or twice.

    Ashley Westwood (7/10):

    Tidy in the middle of the pitch, and held things down when Liga MX offered a bit more of an attacking threat.

    Pep Biel (6/10):

    A decent shift.

    Brian Schwake (7/10):

    Made a couple of neat saves. Could do nothing about Rondon's goal.

    Max Arfsten (7/10):

    A bit uncertain at times, but made a vital goal-line block to secure the win.

    Evander (8/10):

    Didn't see loads of the ball, but scored an absolute beauty. Absolute class.

    Daniel Munie (6/10):

    Put in a strong shift since coming on at halftime.

    Anders Dreyer (5/10):

    Wasn't as clinical as MLS needed.

    Zavier Gozo (7/10):

    Made some impressive runs forward.

    Thomas Muller (5/10):

    Not his most impactful game. 20 minutes and not loads else.

    Andres Cubas (5/10):

    Defended far too deep and lost control of space as MLS had to hang on late.

    Maxime Crepeau (8/10):

    The hero late on. Made save after save to secure the win.

    Dean Smith (8/10):

    What is there to say? Gave everyone a run out, put some interesting combinations together, came away with the win. Job done.