‘We want to make it as fun as possible’ - Does the MLS All-Star Game still matter? Son Heung-Min, Thomas Muller and league stars weigh in on the debate

CHARLOTTE -- Given its place in the global soccer landscape, MLS regularly faces challenges unlike those of any other league. Its All-Star Game dilemma, though, is a familiar one. Interest in these events has waned across American sports, and MLS is doing everything it can to buck the trend.
It's why the league has added new wrinkles to the midsummer event. The Skills Challenge is meant to be fun, a lighthearted moment of competition between stars. The actual game's format, which sees the MLS All-Stars take on their Liga MX counterparts, leads to a bit more competition.
And yet the question remains: does it matter?
Again, it's not a question exclusive to MLS, but one the league confronts every year. The NBA, for all its star power, is struggling to generate interest in its All-Star Game despite format changes headlined by big names like LeBron James, Anthony Edwards and Victor Wembanyama. The NFL's Pro Bowl has essentially been dead in the water for almost a decade. And for years, MLB has tried to make its All-Star Game a bigger event, adding real playoff implications in an attempt to get players to try.
For a league like MLS, this event is more than just a game; it's a tentpole. It's a moment in the schedule for the most important people in the league, both players and executives, to convene in one place. It's a sellable asset to sponsors. More than anything, it's something unique, a bridge between American sports and the global game that both differentiates and unites in equal measure.
For all of that, its value remains up for debate, a conversation intensified over the past two editions by the absence of Lionel Messi, MLS’s biggest star and soccer’s most famous player. Messi or no Messi, the league must decide what the All-Star Game should become - and where it fits in an increasingly crowded calendar.