'One of the most important decisions in our history' - MLS adopts fall-spring calendar to align with top leagues around the world

MLS has outlined a comprehensive plan for its long-rumored calendar switch. The season will kick off slightly earlier than most European leagues, but conclude around the same time of year. They will observe a brief winter break - similar to that of many leagues around the world. It is expected to align with global transfer windows as well as normal international breaks.

As part of the change, the league will hold an abbreviated "transition season" from February to July 2027.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber hailed it as a landmark moment for MLS.

"The calendar shift is one of the most important decisions in our history,” said Garber. “Aligning our schedule with the world’s top leagues will strengthen our clubs’ global competitiveness, create better opportunities in the transfer market, and ensure our Audi MLS Cup Playoffs take center stage without interruption. It marks the start of a new era for our league and for soccer in North America."