'Mixture of Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo' – Ex-Man Utd flop showered with praise by new team-mate after playing starring role since leaving Ruben Amorim’s side

After struggling to make an impact at Manchester United and later falling out of favour under Ruben Amorim, Antony’s future looked uncertain. The Brazilian arrived at Old Trafford as one of the club’s most expensive signings, but inconsistent performances, limited effectiveness in the Premier League’s physically demanding environment, and relentless scrutiny saw him lose confidence rapidly. The collapse of his form became symbolic of United’s broader attacking frustration, leading both the player and club to seek a solution.

Real Betis provided that opportunity, initially taking him on loan before completing a permanent transfer worth €25 million plus add-ons in the summer window. While he had shown flashes of his old self during his loan spell, returning full-time to La Liga has been transformative. The Spanish style of play, slower tempo, more technical interplay and freedom to take risks, has proven far better suited to his strengths.

Fans at the Benito Villamarin have embraced Antony as a talismanic winger who can decide matches with pace, trickery and sharp finishing. Inside the dressing room, he has become admired for his work ethic and mental reset, with his attacking contributions helping Manuel Pellegrini’s side push for European qualification.