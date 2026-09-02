Mission Impossible? Why Bundesliga history remains out of reach for Harry Kane as prolific Bayern Munich striker chases down Robert Lewandowski goal record

Kane is expected to sign a new contract in Munich, after entering the final year of his current deal, but can he eclipse Lewandowski on the goal front? Responding to that question, Hamann - who was speaking in association with ToonieBet - told GOAL of record-chasing exploits: “Well, it stood for 40 years or 50 years and everybody said it's not possible to do it. But then Lewandowski found another gear and beat Gerd Muller by one.

“Kane's got an awful lot of goals in two, three fantastic seasons and still fell four or five short. And I said this, I think it was Christmas eight months ago, nine months ago, when people said, ‘oh, is he able because he scored I think 17, 18, 19 goals in the first half of the season’. And I said, I think it all depends on the Champions League because if they go deep in the Champions League, there will be one, two, three games where he won't play or maybe come on or doesn't even play at all.

“And I think if you want to beat it, you probably have to play at least 30, probably 32, maybe all the games. And with the extra games in the Champions League now, he's a year older now.

“If they get knocked out in the group stage, which is not going to happen, I think he probably stands a chance to do it. But they won't because he'll probably go deep in the Champions League again.

“And I think that counts against him when it comes to the record because when you play a league game where you've probably already won the league in between two Champions League semi-finals or quarter-finals, I think the chances are very high that he won't play. They don't risk him and that doesn't help him. So is he capable of doing it? Yes, of course he is. I don't think he will do that.”