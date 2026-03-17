Milan: Leao and Pulisic face off – a handshake in front of Allegri’s team

Things are back to normal at Milanello between Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao.

Sky reports that the two Rossoneri strikers have amicably resolved their differences two days after the misunderstandings during and after Sunday evening’s 1-0 defeat away to Lazio.

Following the usual video analysis of the match, in front of the rest of their teammates, the two players shook hands, ready to start afresh together with enthusiasm for these final nine Serie A fixtures.

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