Milan, from Torriani to Bouyer: managing five young goalkeepers between the first team, Milan Futuro and Primavera

Milan's strategy for developing talented young Rossoneri goalkeepers: more playing time for Torriani, Longoni eager to prove himself

Milan, the future is now. The Rossoneri club wants to maintain its tradition of producing excellent goalkeepers from its youth academy: Gianluigi Donnarumma was just the latest great example, even if he remains, for obvious reasons, difficult to match. Lorenzo Torriani leads a group of five promising young players ready to forge an important career within the club.

The key point is that the programme designed at the start of the season focuses on development both in training and in matches, hence the decision on playing time (Torriani is playing much more than last year and in recent seasons in general, albeit in a less important league such as Serie D). The First Team's goalkeeper coach Filippi liaises daily with Milan Futuro Del Corno's goalkeeper coach, as well as with others in the youth sector, in order to assess the growth of each player, thanks in part to the opportunity to train with Maignan. The captain also represents added value, as Modric does for the young players who train with the First Team during the week. 

  • TORRIANI ON THE UP: WHAT CHANGES FOR THE FUTURE

    Fifteen appearances in Serie D for a total of 1,350 minutes. Milan has chosen to give Torriani regular playing time in Massimo Oddo's Milan Futuro, the club's second team. Not even during his time with the Rossoneri Primavera did the 2005-born player see this much action, having been the second-choice goalkeeper before his exploits in the summer tours, first with Paulo Fonseca and then with Massimiliano Allegri. In the first team's most important matches, Lorenzo steps up to be the third-choice goalkeeper. Milan believes in him, as demonstrated by the fact that they have renewed his contract until 2030, but his dossier will be carefully analysed by his agents (Unique Football, the same as Saelemaekers) to understand which path to take next season: wait for the repêchage to become the starter for Milan Futuro in Serie C or find a loan solution. At 21, Torriani's priority remains to play regularly. Pietro Terracciano will also be a determining factor in the decision: the former Fiorentina player is expected to renew his contract with Milan until July 2027. In that case, his chances of playing for the first team, already limited by the presence of a phenomenon like Maignan, would be further reduced.

  • MONCADA IS IN CHARGE: LEO BOUYER

    Arriving at AC Milan in September 2024 from Paris FC on Moncada's recommendation, Léo Paul Bouyer is one of the talents the club is looking to develop. Born in Paris in 2008, last season he played under age in the Under-18s, which is the team that pays the most in terms of results given the decision to play many under-age players in the Primavera, depriving the team of its best players.

    This year, he made his debut with Milan Futuro and then with the Primavera in strict order, which is a peculiarity in terms of his career path. In the first part of the season, his performance was very high, with performances that highlighted his good potential, while now that he is finding space as a regular starter in the Primavera, he is going through a delicate phase due to some uncertainty. Unless there are really advantageous offers on the market, another season in the Rossoneri colours in the various youth teams is on the cards for him.

  • THE TALENT OF THE CLASS OF 2008 LONGONI COMING TO AN END

    He was instrumental in Italy's historic third-place finish at the Under-17 World Cup: thanks to Alessandro Longoni's saves, Massimiliano Favo's Azzurrini beat Brazil on penalties to win the bronze medal and achieve their best ever result in the competition. After a 0-0 draw in regular time, the two national teams faced each other from the penalty spot to decide third and fourth place in the World Cup. Longoni effectively handed Italy the victory, first saving Pacheco's shot and then Luis Eduardo's. Born in Como in 2008, he is a true talent with impressive technical skills: those who have followed his progress in the Rossoneri youth sector have no hesitation in betting on a future in Serie A at the highest level. After an excellent first half of the season with Milan Primavera, he joined Massimo Oddo's Milan Futuro, where, however, he is not finding much playing time. Longoni's contractual situation is probably weighing on him: his current agreement expires in July and no agreement has yet been reached to continue together. As things stand, the most plausible scenario is a separation at the end of the season.

  • PITTARELLA IN THE FIRST TEAM

    Last summer, he signed his first professional contract after six years at Milan: Matteo Pittarella is a goalkeeper on whom the club is counting for both the present and the future. He is part of Milan Futuro, even though he is almost always on the bench in the first team as third goalkeeper to make room for Lorenzo Torriani. Born in 2008, he has good potential for growth, and Milan plans to work on his development again next season.

  • PROFESSIONAL CONTRACT FOR FACCIOLI

    Pietro Faccioli, born in 2009, is the youngest member of the squad. He made a name for himself in the Under-17 and Under-18 teams before earning his first professional contract, which the Rossoneri club announced just a week ago. It is a double satisfaction for the Milan-born goalkeeper, who has always been a Milan fan. The goalkeeping staff believe in his development and have recently promoted him to Oddo's Milan Futuro.

