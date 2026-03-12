Goal.com
Gabriele Stragapede

Translated by

Milan, extra budget for the transfer market: Champions League windfall, 70 million ready

The budget for the next transfer window for the club based in Via Aldo Rossi.

A present to be secured and a future to be planned.

The future Milan squad will also depend on the current season that the Rossoneri are playing under coach Massimiliano Allegri: their excellent run in the league has them in second place in the standings, which, if maintained or improved upon between now and the end of the football season, will guarantee qualification and a return to the Champions League for the club based in Via Aldo Rossi.

This is a goal that has been repeatedly emphasised to the coach throughout the season, one that is fundamental to the clear sporting ambitions of the Rossoneri club and its owners, as well as to the coffers ahead of the summer transfer window. The economic motive should not be underestimated: playing in the Champions League again would guarantee a minimum, La Gazzetta dello Sport points out, in terms of revenue, including all the bonuses deriving from entry into and participation in the top international competition.

This extra budget would allow Milan to move even better and more strongly in the transfer market, knowing that they have greater revenue coverage and remembering, in any case, that the Rossoneri still spent around £160 million on transfers last summer.

  • THE ACCOUNTS

    But let's try to make some assumptions about the accounts for next season.

    It is not possible to make detailed predictions, but Milan are still expecting a significant sum: participation (fixed fee) ranges from €18 to €20 million, to which must be added revenues from the market pool (TV share and historical ranking), which are expected to bring in between €20 and €30 million, plus €2 to €4 million from commercial bonuses and sponsors.

    Then there is the box office to consider, but this would also depend on the level of the opponents and how the Rossoneri fare next year if they qualify for the Champions League: in any case, Milan expects a minimum of €15 million.

    Last but not least, there are the revenues that would come from results: €2.1 million for each win, €900,000 for each draw in the league phase, plus the placement in the maxi-ranking and the possible passage to the next rounds. Milan expects a share, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, of €10 million.

