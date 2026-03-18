Milan: all the latest on Leao’s contract renewal: Allegri had given his approval, here’s what’s changing

Allegri worked hard last summer to change Milan’s mindset. His primary objective, as he has repeatedly emphasised, was to build a solid, united squad that is fully aware that the rules of conduct must be strictly adhered to. The work done has paid off as hoped, because to date Leao’s reaction is the only incident that goes against this new approach. Avoidable, certainly, but not even that decisive.

The second objective was to resolve the defensive issues that have plagued the team – and affected their league position – over the last two seasons. For this reason, he worked on a deep-lying block and a three-man defence, freeing up Modric and devising a two-man attack in which Leao could only fit as a centre-forward. Rafa accepted the challenge without batting an eyelid, and it was precisely this willingness that helped forge a solid foundation in the relationship between the Livorno-born manager and the squad’s most iconic player. At least in terms of his contract.





At the meeting in late January with Tare and Furlani, Allegri had expressed his support for extending Leao’s contract until 2031, and this stance had become increasingly clear in the weeks that followed before this period of tension arose.







