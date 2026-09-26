Mikel Oyarzabal breaks England hearts again as Harry Kane misses bizarre double-touch penalty

The dramatic finale might have been avoided had Kane converted a pivotal 55th-minute penalty after Jude Bellingham was fouled. The striker slipped and smashed his spot-kick against the crossbar, but he also broke a rare rule. He accidentally kicked the ball twice as his standing left leg made contact before his right foot.

IFAB Law 14 clarifies: "If, before the ball is in play, one of the following occurs: the kicker accidentally kicks the ball with both feet simultaneously or the ball touches their non-kicking foot or leg immediately after the kick: if the ball enters the goal from the kick, the kick is retaken; if the ball does not enter the goal from the kick, an indirect free kick is awarded."