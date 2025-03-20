Spain Netherlands Nations LeagueGetty
Tom Ritchie

Mikel Merino saves Spain! Arsenal star grabs stoppage-time equaliser against 10-man Netherlands as Nations League quarter-final tie ends all square

SpainNetherlandsNetherlands vs SpainUEFA Nations League A

Mikel Merino turned home a late equaliser to save Spain's blushes, after Jorrel Hato's red scuppered a fine Netherlands performance in Rotterdam.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Nico Williams opened the scoring
  • Tijani Reijnders and Cody Gakpo gave Netherlands a deserved lead
  • Hato's red left the door open for late equaliser
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match