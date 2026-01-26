Mikel Arteta is panicking! Winners & losers as Arsenal's composure evaporates in Premier League title race but Michael Carrick-mania sees Man Utd hit the jackpot again

In his pre-match press conference, United head coach Michael Carrick played down the notion that he would use the same game plan that thwarted Manchester City last weekend to overcome Arsenal. "Every game is different, there's an element of that," he said. "It's never the same, even when you come to half-time, you've had a good performance for 45 minutes. I'm never one that likes to say 'same again', because it's never ever the same again, you've got to build on it. It won't be copy and paste, I think there are new elements that need to come into it, we need to be ready, we need to be at our best. And if we're at our best, we're there, we feel we've got a good chance."

Indeed, this wasn't the same performance of relentless intensity, but it was a clever and calculated one nonetheless. For the first half an hour, United struggled to cope with Arsenal, finding themselves penned in and without an out ball to relieve the pressure. It wasn't until Lisandro Martinez put the ball into his own net that his side woke up, but from there on, they were comfortably the better team. Watching Ruben Amorim's United felt like going to the dentist with how difficult they made life for themselves, yet even when sitting deep, Carrick's men seem to relish their defensive responsibilities and can still spring forward to play with the pace demanded by their fans.

Match-winner Matheus Cunha said of Carrick: "He knows the feeling, he played here so many years. He knows the feeling for Manchester, he knows the feeling for United. He knows how the fans want to feel. He tried to show us every single moment, he tried to talk us to understand in moments and say 'everyone is against us', so I think we feel more together." Harry Maguire, named player of the match, added: "Michael's come in, he's been brilliant with us, he's brought a fresh energy in, the group's really galvanised. Two tough games, everybody's probably thinks we come away from them with not many points but to win both is magnificent."

The new-manager bounce has bobbed in Carrick's favour, and there will undoubtedly be comparisons to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's caretaker reign in 2019 before he was made the gaffer on a permanent basis. Whatever happens, he's overseen two huge victories out of two and even beaten an Arteta-led Arsenal 3-2 twice in games over four years apart. That takes some doing.