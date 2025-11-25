Getty Images Sport
Mikel Arteta admits he was 'upset' by Arsenal failing to score from set piece in derby demolition of Tottenham
Arsenal flex attacking credentials against Spurs
The absence of Gabriel brought elements of doubt into how Arsenal might perform against Tottenham at the weekend, particularly considering their reliance on set pieces this season. 12 of their goals in 2025-26 have come from either corners, free-kicks, throw-ins or penalties, but not when the lights were brightest. When Spurs made the short trip across north London, the Gunners were free-flowing and ruthless in front of goal. Eberechi Eze's hat-trick stole the headlines, and even Leandro Trossard's opener did not require a dead-ball situation.
Their performance proved that while Gabriel is an impressive tool to have in their goal catalogue, Arteta's men are more than capable of putting the ball in the back of the net in any way they choose. That did not stop the Spanish head coach from having a light-hearted joke with the media ahead of the Champions League clash with Bayern Munich on Wednesday.
- Getty Images Sport
Arteta: I am upset
Most managers would claim they were concerned if their primary method of scoring goals was from set pieces, but not Arteta. Pep Guardiola's disciple is clearly keen for his side to continue dominating the final third in the air, and even admitted his frustrations after failing to bag from a corner or free kick. Speaking in his press conference, he said: "I am upset we didn’t score with a set piece. I want to score with a set piece as well."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Guardiola's disciples go head-to-head
While Arsenal fans will still be bathing in the glory of winning the derby, Arteta's focus has already shifted to Bayern Munich's visit in the Champions League. The Bavarians join the Gunners as the best teams in the competition so far this season, each winning their four games. Vincent Kompany's return to England is a special occasion for the Arsenal boss, who coached him during his time at City with Guardiola.
- Getty Images Sport
Gunners ready for ruthless schedule
Things do not get any easier for Arsenal as the days pass. After facing Bayern, they face Chelsea in a crucial clash at the top of the Premier League. The Blues sit second, behind their London rivals, and a win could take them within three points of top spot. That match at Stamford Bridge will end the Gunners' run of three games in six days.
It is certainly not an ideal situation for the league leaders, but once again, Arteta had no complaints. He said: "We will try and beat Bayern and then we have Chelsea - that is how ruthless the schedule is. But at the same time, how privileged we are to be involved in three incredible games in six days.
"Every opponent brings different challenges. They are in a great moment. The level of consistency they have shown in results and performances is impressive. We know that, but it is a massive opportunity for us to show what we are capable of.
"We have the same intention to win it. We made sure we had very good preparation again. We know the importance of the match. We are in a really strong position, we want to maintain that for sure."
Advertisement