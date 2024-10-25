Bukayo Saka Arsenal 2024-25Getty
Richard Mills

Mikel Arteta reveals 'very, very uncertain' injury updates on Bukayo Saka, Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber as Gunners prepare for title showdown with Liverpool

B. SakaArsenalM. ArtetaR. CalafioriLiverpoolJ. TimberArsenal vs LiverpoolPremier League

Mikel Arteta says it's "very uncertain" whether Bukayo Saka, Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber will be fit for Arsenal's game against Liverpool.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Saka, Calafiori & Timber injury concerns
  • Arsenal host Liverpool this weekend
  • Gunners trio "very uncertain" to play
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below