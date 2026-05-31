Mikel Arteta admits PSG are 'best in the world' but vows to take Arsenal to 'another level' after Champions League disappointment

In the aftermath of the defeat at the Puskas Arena, Arteta immediately turned his attention to the summer window, insisting that the club must act decisively to bridge the gap to Europe's elite. He hinted at a busy period of recruitment as the Gunners look to build on their domestic success and go one step further on the continent next season.

"First of all I will take a few days with my family and then we will start the process to review what we've done," Arteta told reporters after the game. "We [will] start to make some very important decisions if we want to reach another level. And we're going to have to show that ambition because we are more than capable of doing it, but it's going to demand to be very, very ambitious, very fast and very smart." The club have already been linked with high-profile reinforcements, with reports suggesting that Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez is a primary target to bolster the frontline.



