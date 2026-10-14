Mikel Arteta delivers major Martin Zubimendi injury boost as Arsenal face Nottingham Forest test

Arteta has delivered a significant fitness update regarding his squad ahead of Sunday’s Premier League encounter with Nottingham Forest. Midfield lynchpin Zubimendi and defender Hincapie both picked up ankle injuries during a post-match warm-down following the victory against Leeds United, leading to concerns over their availability for the upcoming domestic and European schedule.

Speaking after his side's midweek European success, Arteta revealed that the Spanish international is making rapid progress in his recovery compared to his defensive teammate. "Zubi is much, much better. Piero is improving, but as I said, he looks more significant. I think it will be a matter of weeks, I think. We don't know exactly how many. Zubi is improving. Zubi is improving, yes. We have to see the moment he goes on that pitch, how he deals with the pain and still some small feelings that he will have, basically," the manager explained, as quoted by Football London.