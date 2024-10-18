FBL-EUR-C1-ARSENAL-PSGAFP
Soham Mukherjee

'You should be really proud' - Mikel Arteta admits he would like to manage England amid Thomas Tuchel controversy

M. ArtetaEnglandT. TuchelUEFA Nations League BArsenalPremier League

Mikel Arteta admitted he will be "really proud" to manage England in the future following Thomas Tuchel's controversial appointment.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Arteta open to becoming Three Lions boss
  • Insisted that he feels "inspired" by the country
  • Will take a "lot of pride" if he manages England
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below