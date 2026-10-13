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Mikel Arteta reacts after Lionel Messi names Arsenal wonderkid Max Dowman in his top 10 future stars
Arteta responds to Messi endorsement
Arteta has thrown his full support behind Arsenal’s teenage prodigy Dowman following a major prediction from Messi. The Inter Miami superstar recently featured in a promotional campaign for Adidas where he highlighted ten young footballers he believes are destined for greatness. Dowman was included in that elite list, further cementing his reputation as one of the most exciting prospects in European football.
The Arsenal boss was asked for his thoughts on the high-profile recognition given to the 16-year-old. "If Messi, who is the best ever player, says that," Arteta said with a smile, as quoted by Evening Standard. "His eyes are I think better than anybody else’s. Hopefully he’s right."
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Special gifts and unique talent
Arteta believes that the attention from a player of Messi’s calibre is a testament to the hard work the youngster has put in at the Hale End academy. The manager is keen to ensure that the increased spotlight does not distract the player from his development, though he acknowledges that such praise is rare for a player of Dowman's age. Arteta was asked specifically about what characteristics might have prompted Messi to single out the London-born midfielder. "That he’s got something special," he said.
The manager clearly feels that the player possesses technical qualities that set him apart from his peers, even those who are several years older than him. "In the few appearances that he had, he’s already done remarkable things. That’s somebody that is touched with a special gift. He’s a joy to watch. The way he moves, the way he touches the ball, the way he carries himself, it’s just different. And that’s what makes him unique," the Spanish coach added.
A record-breaking rise at Arsenal
Dowman has enjoyed a meteoric rise through the ranks in North London over the past twelve months. Last season served as his definitive breakthrough, during which he made his competitive debut at just 15 years old. He quickly began rewriting history, becoming the youngest player to ever feature in a Champions League match before following that up by becoming the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Premier League.
His development has shown no signs of slowing down during the current campaign. Dowman played a pivotal role in the Gunners' recent Carabao Cup triumph over Ipswich Town, where he clinical displayed his finishing ability by netting a brace.
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Champions League preparations
The teenager is expected to be part of the matchday squad as Arsenal prepare to face Lille in the Champions League on Tuesday night. With the Gunners looking to maintain their momentum in Europe, Dowman represents a genuine option off the bench for Arteta. The manager has demonstrated a clear willingness to trust his young stars in high-pressure environments if they show the right temperament during training.
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