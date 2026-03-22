Mikel Arteta defends decision to start Kepa Arrizabalaga ahead of David Raya after Carabao Cup final defeat to Man City

With a crucial run of fixtures looming across both domestic and European competitions, the immediate challenge is ensuring this cup final heartbreak does not derail their entire campaign. The manager firmly believes his squad possesses the mental fortitude to recover quickly from the Wembley setback. Emphasising their resilience, Arteta declared: "We played 50 games before today? Every time we have a draw or a defeat, we have to prove it, we have to do it again. We have a recent history of how this team has responded in these moments. Well especially to have some perspective on it. We're going to use it as fire in the belly. We'll manage the energy in the right way. We'll go through the pain and disappointment, it's part of football."