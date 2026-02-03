Mikel Arteta hits back at Arsenal's critics and insists the Gunners are the 'most exciting team in Europe'

The war of words began after former Manchester United midfielder Scholes criticised Arsenal’s style of play, pointing to a perceived lack of fluidity from their front four and an over-reliance on set-pieces. Scholes suggested that while effective, the current iteration of the Gunners lacked the sparkle of previous title winners.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday night's decisive second leg against Chelsea at the Emirates, Arteta was quick to offer a contrasting view. The Spaniard revealed that his feedback from the continent paints a very different picture of his side’s aesthetic appeal.

"I hear completely the opposite: all around Europe that we are the most exciting team in Europe – the most goals, the most clean sheets," Arteta said, barely concealing a smile. "Maybe I have different sources."

When pressed on why there was such a stark disparity between domestic pundits and foreign admirers, Arteta offered a tongue-in-cheek response, asking for the contact details of his detractors. "I don't know which people. You send me the names, the addresses and the email and maybe we can talk, but I can't give you a massive book of all the people."