VIDEO: 'Not part of our group yet' - Mikel Arteta all smiles as he drops hint on Arsenal's drawn-out transfer pursuit of €70m+ Viktor Gyokeres
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta dropped a hint on the club's pursuit of Viktor Gyokeres as the Premier League giants reached Singapore ahead of their pre-season preparations. The Gunners have been linked with a move for the Swedish striker since the start of the summer transfer window but they are yet to agree on a deal with Sporting CP on the transfer fee.
- Arteta hints on Gyokeres transfer pursuit
- Man Utd could hijack the deal
- Arsenal set to face AC Milan on Wednesday