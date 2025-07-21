Viktor Gyokeres ArsenalGetty/GOAL
VIDEO: 'Not part of our group yet' - Mikel Arteta all smiles as he drops hint on Arsenal's drawn-out transfer pursuit of €70m+ Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta dropped a hint on the club's pursuit of Viktor Gyokeres as the Premier League giants reached Singapore ahead of their pre-season preparations. The Gunners have been linked with a move for the Swedish striker since the start of the summer transfer window but they are yet to agree on a deal with Sporting CP on the transfer fee.

  • Arteta hints on Gyokeres transfer pursuit
  • Man Utd could hijack the deal
  • Arsenal set to face AC Milan on Wednesday
