Mikel Arteta could lose his right-hand man! Feyenoord eye Arsenal assistant Albert Stuivenberg to succeed Arne Slot amid Liverpool talks
Mikel Arteta could reportedly lose his Arsenal assistant Albert Stuivenberg as Feyenoord want the Dutch coach to replace Liverpool target Arne Slot.
- Slot is the frontrunner to join Liverpool
- Feyenoord target Arteta's aide Stuivenberg
- Dutch assistant boasts of having prior links to Feyenoord