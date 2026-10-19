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'This is football!' - Mikel Arteta defends ruthless Eberechi Eze axe as Arsenal boss explains half-time substitution in Nottingham Forest win
Tactical tweaks at the City Ground
After opening his account for the season during Arsenal's midweek Champions League triumph over Lille, Eze was rewarded with a starting berth at the City Ground. However, the England international struggled to make an impact during a flat first-half display against a resolute Forest backline.
With the defending champions failing to register a single shot on target before the break, Arteta opted for a ruthless intervention. Eze was replaced by Madueke for the second period, a change that ultimately broke the deadlock and kept the Gunners firmly in the hunt alongside Premier League leaders Manchester City.
The substituted attacker cut a frustrated figure on the bench as his team-mates navigated a tense second half.
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Adapting to a stubborn defence
Arteta pointed to Forest’s deep defensive block as the primary reason for hooking Eze, insisting his side required a completely different approach.
"The way they were defending, the two units outside, the two midfielders were creating without having a real threat in behind of just forcing Munoz to a different type of game," the Arsenal boss explained. "They were more comfortable. That’s what we have, different players with different qualities and adapt to what the game is delivering."
When pressed on Eze's visible frustration in the dugout, Arteta offered a pragmatic response while praising the forward's recent European exploits. "Three days a go he scored a goal, he should have scored three and we were all happy," he said. "This is football, one day is brilliant and especially with attacking players to play a team which defends with 10 players around the box, the nine dropping almost at the edge with that chemistry it’s extremely difficult to get in there. That’s why you need fresh legs, a different profile and try fresh things."
Substitutes make the ultimate difference
The depth of Arsenal's squad ultimately rescued the points, with Arteta praising the vital contributions of his replacements. "Noni, Jurrien [Timber], Mikel [Merino] was brilliant when he came on and Viktor [Gyokeres] really changed the game - all of them did and that’s what we need," Arteta noted. "Noni obviously the highlight because he scored the goal and that’s the difference."
The manager also highlighted the mental resilience required to overcome a stubborn opponent after a toothless opening 45 minutes. "Sometimes you can get frustrated with teams who are difficult to break down. First half we didn’t have a shot on target and that’s something we discussed," he admitted. "We had another two big ones in the second half but the only one on target we had was a little deflection and it’s in."
Arteta was quick to remind his squad of the collective effort required in a title race. "Some of them played three days ago and some of them will start the next game and they know that everyone has to be at it," he added. "If you are needed after 60 minutes, 45 minutes and sometimes two minutes – we have a squad now that can deliver in moments and we have to use that. Great reaction [after scoring goal], to have the will to defend a really open and difficult and stressful situation."
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Maintaining the title charge
The narrow 1-0 victory ensures Arsenal remain well within striking distance of Manchester City at the top of the table. Arteta's willingness to make ruthless, decisive changes in tight matches underscores the high standards required to mount a successful title defence.
With a congested fixture list continually testing the physical limits of his squad, the manager's reliance on proactive rotation will be paramount. Eze will now have to quickly shake off his disappointment and fight to reclaim his spot in the starting XI, as Arsenal next face Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in a heavyweight Champions League clash on Wednesday.
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