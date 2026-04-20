Mikel Arteta 'doesnt want to take responsibility' for Arsenal title collapse as body language expert thinks Spaniard knows he's a 'goner' & likely to be sacked soon

In the wake of a danaging 2-1 loss at Manchester City, behavioral analyst Darren Stanton has suggested that Arteta is no longer operating with the confidence of a man secure in his job. Stanton believes the Arsenal manager is intentionally putting the onus on his players to protect his own reputation.

“Mikel Arteta looked anxious and full of stress before the game,” Stanton told OLBG. “His smiles weren’t genuine. He looked tense. Seeing him now in his post-match press conference, there’s now anger in the mix too. Arteta looks angry that he’s been put in this position again, like we saw after the Bournemouth loss, and unfortunately for the Arsenal players I don’t think their manager is wanting to take responsibility for what has happened. He wants to shift the responsibility onto his team for how things have gone rather than accepting accountability himself."