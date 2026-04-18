'We're there to win!' - Mikel Arteta bites back at suggestions Arsenal will play for draw at Man City as Bukayo Saka ruled out

Speaking ahead of the trip to Manchester, Arteta was clear that his side will not be playing for a stalemate. The Spaniard emphasised that the preparation has focused entirely on how to hurt the triple champions in their own backyard.

"We want to win the game," Arteta stated. "We are there to win the game. We haven’t talked about that [a draw]. We need to win the game. And we are preparing to win the game. There will be no difference to any stadium we have been to in the last five years. There’s no change there."

Reflecting on past defensive performances at the Etihad, he added: "We're not going to propose a game like this because we never do that. Sometimes the opponent is that good that forces you to be there and in City's case you're going to have moments that you do the same, deep in your box for periods of time, and that's the reality."